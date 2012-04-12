Ericsson To Process Signals for NBC Olympics Coverage

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN: Ericsson will provide a range of video processing technology and support services to NBC Olympics during its coverage of the 2012 Summer Games from London, England July 27 through Aug. 12.



Ericsson is providing MPEG-4 AVC encoders, professional receivers, multiplexers and satellite modulators as well as teams of support engineers in London and New York. They will assist in equipment/system set-up, maintenance and troubleshooting ensuring no great sporting moments are lost in transmission.



Ericsson encoding solutions were used by NBC Olympics for the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games, the 2008 Beijing Games and the 2006 Winter Olympics from Torino, Italy.



