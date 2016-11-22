Ericsson to Handle Media Delivery for SBS

STOCKHOLM—Ericsson is partnering with Australia’s Special Broadcasting Service once again, as it has signed an exclusive media delivery services contract with the public service broadcaster.

This new contract will have Ericsson aggregate, prepare and deliver content from multiple international content owners and distributors from its broadcast and media services hub in London. The media assets will then be delivered directly to SBS’ headquarters in Sydney in a transmission-ready format. Ericsson will also provide Quality Control and deliver full technical metadata that adheres to SBS’ technical and editorial specifications.

Ericsson previously signed a contract with SBS to provide its captioning services.