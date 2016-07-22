Ericsson Extends Broadcast Services to UKTV

STOCKHOLM—Ericsson and UKTV have reaffirmed their relationship, as the companies announced a multi-year extension for Ericsson to provide its playout, video on-demand, and access services to the U.K. broadcaster. The services will be offered to UKTV’s 10 channels and on-demand services.

Part of the new extension will see Ericsson migrate UKTV’s VOD preparation services to Ericsson’s end-to-end package and deliver managed service, powered by the company’s cloud media processing service platform. The service platform uses cloud-based tools to deliver non-linear contribution, archiving and media processing.

In addition, Ericsson has announced it has extended its access services contract with UKTV, which includes subtitling and audio description services across UKTV content.