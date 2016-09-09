Ericsson and UKTV Plan Virtualized Live Event Broadcast

STOCKHOLM—U.K. viewers are expected to be getting one of their first experiences with a virtualized live broadcast, courtesy of Ericsson and UKTV. The two companies announced the news of incorporating Ericsson’s Virtualized Live Playout service with UKTV broadcasts during IBC 2016.

Virtualized Live Playout is a software based, fully managed service that operates on a virtualized cloud environment. A commercial and operational model enables broadcasters and content owners the ability to rent playout or channel capacity on a daily/pay-as-you-go basis. The Ericsson system carries live content and support graphics and ad insertion, and is designed to be operated by traditional linear services standards. The service can be used for “pop up” or temporary live channels, or as a disaster recovery service.

UKTV will use the Virtualized Live Playout service to launch and broadcast live events on its network of channels.