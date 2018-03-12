Eric Trabb Takes On New Role As NAB SVP

WASHINGTON—Eric Trabb has joined NAB as senior vice president of Business Development and will be responsible for leading and managing the association’s sales team, NAB announced today.

“Eric is well-connected within the industries that NAB events and programs serve,” said Chris Brown, NAB executive vice president of Conventions and Business Operations. “His 25-plus years of experience leading national and international sales teams, combined with his proven track record in B2B sales generation around media and entertainment, will be a great asset to NAB’s business operations.”

Prior to joining NAB, Trabb was vice president of sales and group publisher for the NewBay Media Broadcast/Video Group, publisher of Broadcasting & Cable, MultiChannel News, TV Technology and Radio World. In all, he was responsible for 14 publications and their websites as well as show dailies, trade shows and events.

To contact Trabb, email him at etrabb@nab.org or call 202-429-5382.