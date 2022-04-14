ERI to Unveil New High-band VHF TV Antennas at 2022 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Electronics Research, Inc. (ERI) will showcase new circularly and elliptically polarized models to its ALV Series High Band VHF Television Antenna product family at the 2022 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 24-27.

The high band VHF television antennas are built for any single RF channel from 7 through 13 (174 to 216 MHz). The lightweight side-mounted antennas are primarily designed for use as auxiliary antennas and include a fiberglass slot cover to protect the antenna from rain, snow, and ice.

All models of the ALV Series VHF television antennas are shipped with 36-inch (914 mm) standoff brackets for mounting on poles or tower legs from 1.5-inches (35 mm) to 7.5-inches (191 mm) OD. As optional items, standoff support pipes, face mount brackets, and mounts for larger diameter poles are available from ERI. Contact ERI for a proposal for these requirements.

ERI will exhibit the antennas at Booth #W6505 at the show.