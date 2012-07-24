ERI Relocates Production

CHANDLER, IND.: Broadcast component manufacturer Electronics Research Inc. has moved a production facility from Gray, Maine, to its headquarters in Chandler, Ind.



This particular operation makes television filters, waveguide and coaxial switches, patch panels, directional couplers and other RF components. The announcement listed benefits of the move: a “larger, state-of-art manufacturing facility and cross-trained workforce”; better access to engineering, internal sales support and software resources; and a more centralized location.



ERI quoted President and CEO Tom Silliman saying the relocation process “presented many challenges, however ERI was able to successfully complete the move with no disruption to deliveries. The move to the Chandler facility means that all manufacturing now takes place at the corporate headquarters with access to all of the advantages and resources that entails.”



Vice President of Marketing Bill Harland told Radio World in an email that the facility employed 11 people. “None of those individuals offered relocation to ERI’s Indiana factory accepted,” he said. The facility was among assets of the Broadcast Products Business Unit that ERI acquired from Andrew Corp. in 2003. It housed the Passive Power Products business that Andrew in turn had acquired in 1999 from its founder Spencer Smith. ~ Radio World



