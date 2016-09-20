ERI Adding New Staff With Facility Expansion

CHANDLER, IND.—While the TV channel repacks, which is also expected to have an impact of FM radio stations, looms, ERI is moving forward with the expansion of its manufacturing facility on schedule. The company also announced that it plans to add engineering, manufacturing and installations staff for when the repack gets underway following the FCC’s Incentive Auction.

Announced during NAB 2016, ERI says that the expansion of its facility will expand its antenna manufacturing capability and give it the capacity to address FM radio stations’ needs that may also be impacted by tower work that results from the repack. Production of antennas and installation crews will be available immediately after the FCC issues new channel assignments, according to ERI.

In addition to increasing manufacturing space and additional equipment to boost services, ERI is increasing its staff. Currently, 155 people are employed at ERI, according to Bill Harland, vice president of marketing, that is an increase of 55 people since April's NAB show. He says the company plans to staff more than 200 by the first quarter of 2017.

"We're putting all the resources in place that people can meet that 90-day filing deadline," said Harland.

ERI’s new facility will be in Chandler, Ind.