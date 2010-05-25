EPIX partners with Signiant to bring HD content workflow to marketplace

Signiant has partnered with EPIX to deliver and manage content for the multiplatform premium entertainment channel.

EPIX, a joint venture between Viacom, its Paramount Pictures unit, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios and Lionsgate, delivers its extensive library of HD movies, concerts and original content to subscribers across its premium cable channel, video-on-demand and online service across the United States.

Signiant software will be used to create workflows, automations and notifications to power this multiplatform supply chain, moving EPIX toward lights-out, demand-driven and database-managed procurement workflows. The multiplatform approach EPIX is developing necessitates the free flow of large file sizes between in-house studios, cable and online distribution channels and multiscreen end users.