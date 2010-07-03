Envivio, SeaChange, Haivision products show up in international market

N-Type, a systems integrator in Taiwan, is using a multichannel Envivio Mobile TV headend for Chunghwa Telecom (CHT), one of the country’s largest telecommunications companies. The IP-based Envivio Mobile TV headend allows the company to deliver both 3GPP and HTTP live streaming and support both the Apple iPhone and Android smart phones. CHT boasts 9.4 million mobile subscribers, nearly half of who are on the 3G network.

For a first live mobile broadcast over 4G LTE, Alcatel-Lucent used the Haivision Network Video Makito HD H.264 encoder and Mako HD H.264 decoder to stream a yacht race in the Match Race Germany. Haivision Makito systems on yachts encoded video from onboard cameras that was broadcast as IP streams over an LTE radio cell to a mobile TV station for decoding by Mako. In Singapore, communications provider StarHub launched “StarHub TV on Mobile,” a mobile video service based upon SeaChange’s Intelligent Video Platform. StarHub serves more than 1.9 million mobile subscribers.