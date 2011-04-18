Envivio Files S-1 Registration for Proposed IPO



SAN FRANCISCO, CALIF.: Video compressor Envivio said it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering of shares of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the offering have not yet been determined.



Stifel Nicolaus Weisel and Piper Jaffray will be acting as joint book-running managers for the offering, and Needham & Company, LLC and William Blair & Company will be acting as co-managers. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, a copy of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from Stifel, Nicolaus & Co. in San Francisco.



Envivio secured $15 million in funding last July from unidentified investors, bringing its total financing to around $72 million over a 10-year period. Previous investors included Harbourvest, Atlantic Bridge, Samsung Ventures, Crédit Agricole Private Equity, France Telecom, Harbinger Venture Management, Intel Capital, NTT Finance, Saints Capital, Sigma Designs, Solidarity Fund QFL, Bertelsmann, Credit Lyonnais Venture Capital, Innova-com, Maton, and Paradigm.



