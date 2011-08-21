Ensemble's BrightEye Mitto wins critical evaluation, order

Ensemble Designs recently closed a sale of 97 BrightEye Mitto scan converters for more than $500,000 to a federal government agency. Ensemble's BrightEye Mitto scan converter is used for converting computer content into video for demanding, high-end applications such a military facilities and broadcast television stations.

Waveguide Consulting of Georgia tested all applicable scan converters on the market and in the end specified Ensemble's Mitto for the Lockheed Martin project in Texas. The scan converter's ability to output 3Gb/s HD video was part of the requirement. Waveguide provided consulting and engineering design services on the project. Emerald Communications of Georgia facilitated the testing and provided technical support to Waveguide during the evaluation process. The project went out to bid, and Whitlock Group of Texas won the bid as the sales agent in the deal.

BrightEye Mitto is a high-performance scan converter that provides an extremely high quality video output. Detailed computer images and video can converted to HD video for the most demanding display applications. Maximum detail is achieved when using 1080p HD video at 3Gb/s. BrightEye Mitto uses new, proprietary scaling technology and exclusive multitap filtering. Even a small part of the computer screen is upconverted to full-screen HD-SDI video. The filters automatically adjust in accordance with the conversion being performed.

Based in Grass Valley, CA, and founded in 1989, Ensemble Designs is a leading provider of signal processing and infrastructure products to the professional broadcast industry, and other government and commercial applications. Customers include RAI, CBS News, NASA, Major League Baseball, Olympic Broadcast Organisation, Sky, ESPN, The Moving Picture Company and TVNZ.