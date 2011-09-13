Engineering Emmy Winners Announced(2)

NEW YORK: The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the recipients of the 63rd Annual Technology & EngineeringEmmy Awards that will take place Thursday, Jan. 12, 2012 as part of the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The presentation will take place at The Venetian Resort Hotel & Casino beginning at 6:30 p.m.



“The National Academy’s Engineering Achievement Committee is pleased to honor these technology companies who have set the standard for much of what we do in broadcast television and to those that continue to broaden what is possible in bringing home to the viewer the best that television has to offer,” said incoming committee chairman, Robert P. Seidel, vice president of CBS Engineering and Advanced Technology. This is Seidel’s first year at the helm of the committee which has been guided for more than 20 years by Charles H. Jablonski, vice president of Online, Inc., who remains as chairman emeritus.

The individuals and companies that will be honored at the event include:



1) Local Cable Ad Insertion Technology - Cable Digital Standards for Local Cable Advertising

SMPTE

SCTE



2) The System for Automated Migration of Media Assets

Samma



3) Pioneering Development of Large-Venue, Large-Screen Direct View Color Video Displays

Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. - Diamond Vision Systems

Shuji Nakamura, Professor

University of California - Santa Barbara

Nichia Corp.



4) Pioneering Development and Deployment of Active Format Description Technology and System

ATSC

SMPTE

DTG - Digital TV Group

DVB

NBC Universal

Ericsson

Miranda Technologies

CEA



5) Development of Integrated, Deployable Systems for Live Reporting from Remote Environments

David Bloom

NBC

MTN Satellite Communications



6) Standardization of Loudness Metering for Use in Broadcast Audio

ITU-R Study Group 6, International Telecommunication Union (ITU)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc.

Communications Research Centre

Dr. Gilbert Soulodre

Craig Todd



7) Development of Professional Tapeless Portable Acquisition Systems Using Affordable Media

Sony Professional Solutions of America



8) Pioneering Development of Removable Solid State Media for Video Camera/Recorders (Camcorders)

Panasonic

