Encompass Digital Media selects ScheduALL to support dynamic worldwide growth

ScheduALL has announced a partnership with Encompass Digital Media, the rapidly expanding global digital media services leader. Encompass has selected ScheduALL’s industry-leading technologies to manage its comprehensive transmission distribution services in the U.S. and abroad.

Encompass will utilize ScheduLINK transmission management solution, and a suite of operational modules to manage its global feeds, uplinks, trucks and business resources. The company has also selected ERMa, ScheduALL’s collaboration tool. These technologies will enable Encompass to manage and sell bandwidth, book freelancers and truck operators, connect to ScheduLINK remotely from smartphones and tablets, and collaborate with other leading broadcast and transmission partners across the supply chain.