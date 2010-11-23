Encompass Digital huddles up with NFL

Encompass Digital Media has partnered with the NFL for the commercial insertion, transmission and 24/7/365 playout of game coverage. Kicking off the 2010-2011 season, Encompass has nationally aired 65 NFL preseason matchups in HD and will broadcast eight NFL regular season games live in HD exclusively for NFL Network.

Encompass also provides commercial insertion and international distribution of up to 14 NFL games airing each week in the United States on NFL Sunday Ticket. For this large-scale operation, Encompass completed the build out of 350sq ft for 16 master control stations to ensure seamless delivery to Canada, the Caribbean and Latin America. In addition to NFL Network, Encompass distributes NFL Network RedZone, capturing every touchdown from every game through its teleport.