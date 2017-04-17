Enco Takes on North American Distribution for Actus Digital

SOUTHFIELD, MICH.—Beligum-based broadcast compliance monitoring provider Actus Digital is heading to North America with the help of Enco. The two companies have announced a new partnership that will see Enco handle the North American distribution for Actus’ media intelligence platform.

Actus-View

The Actus platform is a recording and compliance system designed to ensure broadcasters meet regulatory requirements including closed captioning and audio loudness limits. Among the features of the platform is the Actus-View application, which provides broadcast video logging and compliance monitoring through a HTML5, web-based user interface. Using Actus-View, operators can record and monitor channels, create clips, retrieve recordings and send captured media to editing and media asset management systems from the system that is accessible through connected workstations, tablets or mobile devices.

The deal also covers the Actus Clip-Factory, a platform that provides an integrated solution for repurposing broadcast content into video clips for web and mobile viewing, OTT, VoD, catch-up TV and social media. Clip-Factory combines video recording, content extraction, editing, metadata application, transcoding and delivery management.

In addition to the Enco sales team managing North American distribution for the Actus platform, Enco will also provide its customer service capabilities to Actus users.

Enco is expected to feature the Actus-View and Actus Clip-Factory at its NAB Show booth, N2024.