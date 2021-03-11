Enco Relocates Headquarters to New 12,000-Square-Foot Facility

NOVI, Mich.—Enco has a new base of operations, as the company announced it has moved from its longtime headquarters of Southfield, Mich., and headed 17 miles down the road to Novi, Mich., outside of Detroit, and a new state-of-the-art facility.

The newly built headquarters is 12,000 square feet and will serve as the base for Enco’s entire operation effective immediately. The interior of the building is an open floor plan designed to help bring the different areas of the business together and promote collaboration. The facility is spacious enough to ensure social distancing policies are in place as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“This is truly a state-of-the-art facility that is the culmination of careful planning and consideration for employee comfort,” said Ken Frommert, president of Enco. “Everyone has a private office and plenty of space for social distancing in the COVID era. At the same time, we have an open production laboratory, several high-tech meeting and conference spaces, and varied seating and lounge settings, all of which encourage collaborative and creative thinking.”

Enco’s new headquarters are located in the Novi Business Park at 41551 West 11 Mile Road, Novi, Mich., 48375.