EMG Appoints Nathan Spencer to Lead U.S. Expansion

PARIS—European broadcast service provider EMG has appointed Nathan Spencer CEO of EMG Connectivity USA, leading the expansion and strategy of EMG’s RF and wireless camera execution in the North American market.

He will have a particular focus on the further development and market penetration of RF, 5G, and other connectivity services in which EMG specializes. EMG Connectivity is the business unit into which all of EMG's RF services have recently been consolidated. Spencer will be based at EMG’s American HQ at the Trilith Studios near Atlanta.

EMG USA OB Truck Nova 135 (Image credit: EMG Connectivity USA)

Spencer began his broadcast career in the U.K. in 1992 where he specialized in RF productions and has been active in the U.S. for many years in both the film and television industries. More recently, Nathan worked as a Remote Operations Manager involved in business development as well as field support and as EIC for major events across North America like the NFL, College Football, MLS, Super Bowl, Triathlons, Marathons and Cycle Races. Nathan is a member of the International Cinematographers Guild in Los Angeles and has worked on movies such as “The Avengers,” “Inception,” “Mission Impossible 4,” and “The Bourne Legacy.”

“I’m excited to be joining an established market leader like EMG,” Spencer said. “I have known the company for many years and worked extensively with the team at EMG Connectivity UK (formerly known as Broadcast RF). The North American market offers a lot of potential for a specialist like EMG Connectivity. The know-how of the teams broadcasting the Tour de France and the London Marathon will prove very useful in the coming years, and I believe that with my experience of the USA market I can make a big contribution”.

“Nathan will work with the rest of our RF colleagues around the world to ensure EMG remains a leader in wireless and RF innovation,” said Shaun Gregory, CEO, EMG. “Our roots are in Europe, but we operate all over the world for many major international projects. In North America, we see a lot of growth potential supported by the arrival of many major international events such as the new Formula One races, the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 L.A. Olympics. We would therefore like to make our exceptional RF knowledge and expertise available to our current and new customers in the USA. We wish Nathan every success in his new role.”