Elemental Releases Next-Gen Architecture for Video Processing

PORTLAND, ORE.— Elemental Technologies has added support for next-generation GPU and CPU architectures with its software-based video processing solutions.



The company, a provider of multiscreen content delivery video solutions has launched NVIDIA Tesla GPU accelerator and Intel Sandy Bridge-based versions of its Elemental Live and Elemental Server products to double the performance of its previous generation solutions.



“The migration path Elemental offers has allowed us to significantly increase our video transport quality and efficiency as the market demand for multiscreen video continues to grow,” said Dave Higgins, vice president of video quality and reliability for Comcast Cable, the first company to deploy the new system for on video on demand.



“The increased density and throughput available with these new Elemental products will continue to set the standard for enterprise video processing in the industry,” said Greg Estes, general manager of Media and Entertainment at NVIDIA.



“Pay TV operators are aggressively investing in infrastructure that can scale from today’s multiscreen applications to meet coming requirements, including IP over cable, live multiscreen streaming of full channel lineups, and increases in the size of VOD catalogs,” said Sam Rosen, practice director at ABI Research. “Traditional video processing capabilities are now being deployed in cloud architectures, giving operators the flexibility to reallocate resources as new applications come online. The Elemental software platform, coupled with next generation processors, provides a unique bridge to media deployment architectures of the future.”



Elemental also has new form factors available from SuperMicro, Dell and HP offering workflow options, including a dual power supply, in a desktop form factor and with a quieter chassis. Additional options include ASI input, Pro-MPEG support and cloud-based video processing.



NEW SOFTWARE



The company has also released v2.0 of its video processing software with unified support for multiple codecs, delivery standards and content protection technologies.



Designed to support next-generation GPU and CPU architectures, release 2.0 is now available for the company’s video processing, packaging and streaming live and on-demand video suite. The new release doubles the performance and density of preceding versions, support for multiple codecs running simultaneously on a single platform, support for newly emerging technologies including MPEG-DASH, Ultraviolet and 4K Ultra HD and advanced encryption and protection via Civolution forensic watermarking for both live and VOD content, Adobe Flash Access, Apple Sample-AES and Microsoft PlayReady as well as DRM solutions from NDS, Verimetrix and Widevine.



The new version also adds robust support for audio encoding and audio loudness management.



