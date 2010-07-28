Egyptian state broadcaster to add Enterprise sQ system for news

Egyptian state broadcaster ERTU has purchased a Quantel Enterprise sQ system for news production as it transitions to HD operation.

The broadcaster will use the new Quantel system to produce its flagship “Nile News” program and also support eight other ERTU studios with news bulletins. The Enterprise sQ system will be integrated with ERTU's existing ENPS newsroom computer system.

The ERTU Enterprise sQ system is built around an array of Quantel sQ servers providing 3000 hours of AVCi50 HD storage and supporting 60 sQ View, sQ Cut and sQ Edit desktop editing applications and eight sQ Edit Plus craft editors. The system is split into a number of zones to provide additional resilience. Ingest and playout automation supplied by Aveco will be integrated using a VDCP interface. The system is planned to go on-air in October 2010.