Egripment Support Systems Expands in South America with Congo Films

BOGOTA, COLOMBIA – Egripment Support Systems, a manufacturer of camera support systems and remote broadcast technologies, continues to expand its presence in South America thanks to its relationship with Congo Films, a Colombian-based rental and sales company, which recently opened up their fifth location in Lima, Peru.

Congo has been the South American representation for Egripment for the past 14 years, selling and renting Egripment products to customers in Congo’s locations, which include Chile, Panama and Bogota and Cartagena, Colombia.

The South American film/TV industry has been on the rise in recent years thanks to new laws and production incentives.