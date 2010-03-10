EditShare to highlight enhancements to Complete Collaboration products

At the 2010 NAB Show, EditShare will demonstrate technology enhancements to its Complete Collaboration product line, which now includes the recently acquired Geevs broadcast playout systems and Lightworks editing solutions.

In addition, EditShare will show new features for its Complete Collaboration lineup, including several new features for its Flow multichannel SD/HD ingest, logging, browsing and asset-tracking solution.

Features include:

• Edit while capture, which lets users begin the editing process while events are still unfolding;

• File-based ingest functionality, which offers versatile media transfer and transcoding options supporting XDCAM and P2 workflows;

• Flow Projects, which lets producers, editors and assistants organize clips and subclips into Flow bins and Flow sequences; and

• Real-time logging and custom metatdata templates.

See EditShare at NAB Show Booth SL 4725.