EditShare To Feature New NVMe Support For EditShare One At IBC 2023

WATERTOWN, Mass.—EditShare will launch technology upgrades and new functions to enable higher performance and greater connectivity during IBC 2023, Sept. 15-18, at RAI Amsterdam.

The company will highlight the addition of NVMe (non-volatile memory express) solid-state storage capabilities to its EditShare One for greater performance in intensive workloads and Swift Link, which improves data throughput performance between remote workstations and Elastic File Systems (EFS) by 10 times. In July, it announced a new EditShare One user interface, which also will be shown, the company said.

Based on the latest Gen11 platform from HPE, the NVMe module has 24 drives per node, with user-selectable capacities. EFS supports multiple nodes, so users are free to construct the storage architecture that best meets their business and productivity requirements. This new platform gives systems architects a high level of performance without sacrificing the protection and reliability central to the EditShare approach, it said.

Users at home or on a remote location connected via VPN can preview and edit both proxies and high-res media by using EditShare Connect with built-in Swift Link and its automatic latency detection.

EFS optimizes the connection around the network latency, delivering more flexibility for remote users without changing the equipment they use or the way they work. The user doesn’t need to know that they are on a high-latency connection; EditShare Connect will determine that for them and adjust accordingly, it said.

The new release ships with Ubuntu 2020 and is beginning to introduce SAML (security assertion markup language) within SSO (single sign-on) authentication for externally facing FLOW applications. Together, these provide practical and very effective protection against cyber-security attacks, it said.

See EditShare at IBC 2023 Stand 7.A35.