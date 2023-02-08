EditShare Announces Second Year of Record-Breaking Sales Growth

BOSTON—EditShare has announced that it saw revenue growth of 15% last year, an all-time record for the company, following record-breaking growth in 2021.

“This success comes primarily from two factors,” said company chief revenue officer Said Bacho. “First, of course, is our effective go-to-market organization and excellent network of channel partners around the world.”

“We work very closely together, ensuring we can provide our users with the support they need to implement the right solutions and workflows that simplify storytelling," he continued. "To this end, we ran our in-person annual channel partner sales and technical training sessions at the end of 2022 in the US, U.K. and Thailand for the first time in three years.”

Technical advances and innovations, including the company’s Universal Projects technology, which have enabled collaborative and remote workflows, also contributed to the growth, he said.

EditShare storage and asset management workflow solutions and services helped to drive success in multiple market verticals, including broadcast, production, post-production, education, corporate and house of worship, the company said.

Strategic wins included sales to Discovery, Northeastern University, Clear Cut Pictures, BAPS, MBC, SDTV, CTT and VTRT across the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, it said.