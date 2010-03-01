EBU transports HD video of Vancouver Winter Games with Nevion JPEG 2000 technology

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) relied upon video transport solution provider Nevion for video transport technology used for the Winter Olympics.

HD signals were transmitted using JPEG 2000 compression from EBU broadcast members at a range of sporting venues to the organization’s international broadcast center in Vancouver.

Solutions from Nevion’s modular, carrier-class Ventura product family supported live signal transmissions for the multivenue application. The company’s JPEG 2000 compression solution, as well as multiplexing and system management modules, supported more than 30 HD links at the games.

Nevion’s JPEG 2000 solution allows multiple cycles of signal compression and decompression without noticeable degradation of the original signal. JPEG2000’s visually lossless quality and low latency combine with time-division multiplexing to ensure maximum use of bandwidth and a high degree of flexibility. Nevion’s DataMiner was employed to monitor and manage video transport equipment used at the games.