EAS/CAP equipment rundown

The FCC has voted to extend the deadline for having the ability to receive Common Alert Protocol Emergency Alert System messages until Sept. 30, 2011, so broadcasters have more time to meet compliance.

In an effort to help broadcasters understand the new requirements, Radio magazine enlisted Doug Irwin, CPBE AMD, to further explain the effects the regulations will have on broadcasters as well as provide a suggested technology list of equipment that meets compliance.

