EAS Forum Slated for March 4

WASHINGTON—The agenda for the EAS Forum from the National Alliance of State Broadcasters Associations and NAB is shaping up.



Most of the March 4 event will be streamed.



EAS system security will be a hot topic given the recent hackings that caused several stations to transmit a bogus alert. National Weather Service message loads, wireless Amber Alerts and state EAS plans will be discussed.



Representatives from FEMA-IPAWS, NWS, NOAA, FCC, NAB, National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are on the agenda. So, too are representatives from the Nevada, Illinois and Arizona broadcaster associations.



The event is 1–4 p.m. at the Ritz Carlton in Washington. Seating is limited. Contact Suzanne Goucher, Maine Association of Broadcasters, for more information.

