Dyle Mobile DTV Launches in Miami

MIAMI— WFOR-TV in Miami is transmitting Dyle mobile DTV, the station said Tuesday. The move makes the South Florida CBS affiliate’s signal avaiable to smartphones, laptops and other mobile receivers through the use of Dyle’s downloadable app.



“We at CBS 4 are excited to partner with Dyle and make our programming available to people in our market who wish to view our station on a mobile device,” said Adam Levy, vice president and general manager for WFOR and WBFS-TV.



South Florida folks in motion who want to watch the stations can choose from several devices without tapping into their data plans. iPhones and iPads can be connected with Belkin’s receiver accessory or with Elgato’s EyeTV Mobile TV Tuner. MetroPCS also offers the Samsung Galaxy S Lightray 4G Android smartphone, which comes preloaded with the Dyle mobile TV app.



There are at least 100 Dyle receivers in the South Florida market now as part of a pilot program in for the dissemination of emergency information during hurricanes. The program is being conducted in conjunction with local first responders.



“We are very excited to have CBS 4 light their station for Dyle to make content available to viewers in South Florida who want to enjoy live broadcast TV from their mobile devices everywhere they go,” said Salil Dalvi and Erik Moreno, co-general managers of Mobile Content Venture, the core group of broadcasters who developed Dyle. “The addition of CBS 4 continues our momentum to provide live TV programming to users across the country and we look forward to further expanding our footprint in the coming months.”



In April Dyle was launched at the top CBS affiliate in the country—WCBS-TV in New York—as well as in Baltimore, Jacksonville, Fla., and Salt Lake City. Sinclair Broadcast Group also announced that it would light up Dyle at 10 of its TV stations this year. Dyle has a footprint of some 140 TV stations in 40 markets reaching 57 percent of the U.S. population.



The Dyle folks call the service “part of the media industry’s TV Everywhere effort to make quality content available to authenticated customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.” Dyle is operated by the MCV, a joint-venture of 12 major broadcast groups including Belo (recently acquired by Gannett), Cox Media Group, E.W. Scripps, Gannett Broadcasting, Hearst Television, Media General, Meredith Corp., Post-Newsweek Stations. and Raycom Media, all of which are part of the standalone entity known as Pearl, LLC, as well as Fox, ION Television and NBC.



