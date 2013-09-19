DVB demonstrates satellite, cable 4K transmission with second-generation standards

DVB along with Eutelsat and Kabel Deutschland demonstrated delivery of 4K UHDTV via DVB-S2 and DVB-C2 during the IFA consumer electronics trade fair in Berlin Sept. 6-11.

The demonstrations included what DVB is describing as the world’s first-ever showing of DVB-C2 delivering 4K video. The DVB-C2 transmission system consisted of a C2 modulator and demodulator used for the transport of 4K content. The 4K content for the demonstration was provided via the Eutelsat 10A satellite and Sky Deutschland. A Broadcom receiver decoded the content, which was shown on an LG 4kdisplay.

The exhibit also featured a satellite transmission of 4K HEVC encoded video from Eutelsat’s uplink station in Paris using DVB-S2. The signal was received, demodulated and transported to an HEVC contribution decoder at the exhibit.

A third demonstration featured 4k content encoded using H.264 and transmitted via DVB-S2 by Eutelsat from Paris directly to a display with an integrated S2 receiver.