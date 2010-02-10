Dutch broadcaster turns to Digital Rapids for on-demand, Internet coverage of Vancouver Winter Games

Digital Rapids and Nederlandse Omroep Stichting (NOS) have announced that the Dutch public broadcaster has selected Digital Rapids’ StreamZ encoding systems to power live and on-demand Internet and mobile coverage of the 2010 Olympic Games for audiences in the Netherlands.

Part of Netherlands public broadcasting system NPO, NOS will supplement their television coverage of the Vancouver Olympic Games with up to eight simultaneous live streams on the Web and extensive mobile content. The StreamZ systems will encode source video feeds into Web-friendly streams for viewing through an interactive experience powered by Microsoft Silverlight technology, and into multiple formats for mobile viewing. The encoded live streams will also be archived for viewers to watch on-demand.