Max Sets a May 21 Streaming Debut for Dune: Part Two

Warner Bros. Discovery's Max streaming services has finally set a launch date for Dune: Part Two with the announcement that the film will begin streaming on Thursday May 21.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ blockbuster, which has produced over $710 million at the box office worldwide, continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar nominee Josh Brolin, Oscar nominee Austin Butler, Oscar nominee Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Oscar winner Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, Souheila Yacoub, with Stellan Skarsgård, with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling, and Oscar winner Javier Bardem.

Dune: Part Two explores the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family, the studio said. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.