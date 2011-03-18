Dulce Systems Introduces PRO Density Storage



Dulce Systems Inc., a provider of world-class storage solutions, today announced its new high-density, high-performance, high reliability PRO Density RAID Series.



The PRO Density series moves towards unified storage systems and helps address a variety of pressing requirements; by removing the infrastructure complexity and by supporting flexible interfaces within the same infrastructure. The value of the hybrid systems design of the PRO Density is a desired economic benefit to your studio or IT department.



“Need performance? Look no further than the PRO Density” said Bill Berry, executive sales manager of Dulce Systems. “The PRO Density has been designed for highest performance environments. The PRO Density can be populated with four 8Gb/s controllers, four ports per controller per enclosure for the high performance editing, computing required.”



Highest performance - Simplest to manage - Highly reliable PRO Density:



• 60 Drives or 30 drives.

• 6Gb/s, SAS, SATA, and SSD compatible, 4-U rackmount

• Width is 19" / 48.26 cm. fits into a standard 19" rack

• Depth is 29.5" / 74.93 cm.

• Redundant power supplies, N+1, 1900 Watts

• 8Gb/s (4) ports per controller (for unprecedented performance)

• iSCSI (4) ports per controller

• 4Gb/s (2) ports per controller

• For full Redundancy, the PRO Density can be populated with four controllers.

• One expansion port per controller, 4Gb/s, 8Gb/s, iSCSI



The PRO Density Heterogeneous/ hybrid design provides flexibility and enables storage network implementers to protect their investments through the use of 8Gb Fibre Channel and/or the iSCSI solutions that are fully backward-compatible with existing 4Gb Fibre Channel. Configuration is made easy, by allowing 8Gb/s or 4Gb/s fiber channel controller/s or iSCSI controller/s within the same enclosure. Share the storage between the controllers without compromising features such as active-active failover.



Dulce Systems can be found at the NAB Show in Las Vegas (April 11-14) at booth SL10210.



