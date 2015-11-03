DTV Acquires International Datacasting’s Video Contribution Line

OTTAWA, ONTARIO—DTV Innovations has announced that it has acquired the professional video contribution product line from International Datacasting Corp. The deal is expected to close over the next two weeks as certain closing conditions are met.

IDC acquired the professional video line from Comtech EF Data back in 2009. It provides hardware based MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 encoding and decoding systems that focus on low latency, video quality and support for multiple audio channels and formats.

With this acquisition, DTV now owns all intellectual property and inventory associated with IDC’s professional video line, including Titan and SE4000 encoders, HMR decoders, and Logic Innovations TSM-2800 ASI multiplexer. As part of its acquisition plan, DTV has opened a new R&D center in San Diego and hired senior level sales, engineering and support personnel.

DTV Innovations is a digital broadcasting products based in Chicago. IDC is a technology provider for broadcasters with headquarters in Ottawa, Ontario.