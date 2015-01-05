DTS Reveals New Immersive Audio Technology

CALABASAS, CALIF.— DTS is rolling out DTS:X, it’s latest object-based codec technology. This release is the successor to DTS-HD Master Audio.



Manufacturers representing nearly 90 percent of the home AV receiver and surround processor market, including Anthem, Denon, Integra, Krell, Marantz, McIntosh, Onkyo, Outlaw Audio, Pioneer, Steinway Lyngdorf, Theta Digital, Trinnov Audio, and Yamaha, have agreed to launch products supporting DTS:X in 2015. Additional manufacturer partners will be announced in the coming months. DTS:X solutions are also available for leading 2015 AV receiver silicon platforms representing the majority of the DSP platform market share, including Cirrus Logic, Analog Devices and Texas Instruments.



The official launch of DTS:X is planned for March 2015, at which time additional information will be shared.