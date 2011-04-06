DSI RF Systems to introduce NewsShark ENG system

DSI RF Systems will unveil its NewsShark transmission system for ENG applications at the 2011 NAB Show.

The NewsShark system is a 2.5lb encoder that snaps on the back of most popular camera mounts, so a station can use the batteries they've already invested in, and a 1RU decoder.

The compact encoder employs a user-selectable cellular/WiFi transmission system with dual IFB and an internal battery that keeps the unit transmitting even when hot-swapping external power packs. The user interface is designed to permit visibility in both day and night environments.

The NewsShark operates in a cellular or WiFi environment, which means there are no restrictions on distance between the encoder and decoder, so live coverage distribution options are limitless and without the use of satellite time.

See DSI RF Systems at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth SU8517.