Dream Chip Adds ND Filter-Holder to AtomOne Mini Cameras

GARBSEN, Germany—Dream Chip has improved on the ability of their cameras to capture high quality images from sports and events by adding an ND filter-holder that will help producers avoid oversaturation and glare in harsh or rapidly changing light.

The filter-holders will be added to its AtomOne mini cameras, including the flagship AtomOne mini, AtomOne mini AIR, and the AtomOne mini Waterproof.

The addition is particularly beneficial in sports where the camera is mounted on something moving, such as motorsports. A number of high profile racing competitions already integrate versions of the AtomOne mini and ND filter-holder addition into their broadcast setup, the company noted.

Dream Chip added that while internal mounting of cameras in race sports has an established history, it often represents a complex trade-off between the needs of the racers and the needs of the audience. The cameras add weight, inconvenience and potential risk to the competitors while the need to keep cameras small and capable of withstanding the intense conditions of motor racing often meant a compromise in broadcast quality and reliability, not to mention cost.

The AtomOne mini was designed to overcome this problem, the company said. It is only a little larger than a euro coin and weighs just 45 grams, making it safer to the racers while its exceptional image quality mean that producers can be confident they are getting the highest quality images, with exceptional reliability due to the rugged build quality.

“The ND filter-holder is a natural extension of our product and the philosophy behind it: namely, the ability to capture exceptional image quality even in the most challenging of conditions,” explained Christian Kühn, head of sales and product marketing for Dream Chip.

“The development of the ND filter-holder stemmed from consultation with existing customers,” he continued. “By developing to accommodate the needs of specific users who we already have an established relationship with, we are able to create enhancements that benefit the whole market. We remain committed to always finding ways to meet the needs of our customers; this balance between in-house innovation and customer-led development is what keeps us leading the market in terms of miniaturized camera innovation, and we’re very fortunate for it”.

Dream Chip will showcase this new feature at IBC 2021 on booth 11.C36.