Domo Broadcasts Systems Partners with Wave Central in North America

SOUTHAMPTON, U.K. & CARLISLE, Penn.—Domo Broadcast Systems (DBS) has inked an exclusive sales and technical support partnership with U.S.-based Wave Central LLC, a major provider of wireless broadcast camera and transmission technologies.

As a result of the agreement, the Wave Central team is now offering to the North American broadcast market the complete line of DBS products which provide ultra-reliable, broadcast-quality, ultra-low latency video/audio solutions via wireless microwave, satellite, or fiber links for even the most-demanding applications.

Domo Broadcast Systems’ OEM technology will also be used within Wave Central’s portfolio and Wave has access to the full DBS product range.

“We’re delighted to formally announce this partnership with Wave Central,” says Mike Budge, Broadcast Unit Director for Domo Broadcast Systems. “They have an outstanding reputation in this market, and we’re looking forward to supporting the team as they continue to develop the future of sports technology in the region.”

The partnership marks a major milestone for Domo Broadcast Systems, which was formed earlier this year through the combination of UK-headquartered Broadcast Wireless Systems and DTC Domo Broadcast.

“Customers are already benefiting by being provided with access to a broader product range, enhanced development of bespoke solutions, and a greater level of support through our global presence,” explains Mike. “With Wave Central as a sales partner, we take those benefits up yet another notch.”

Wave Central assumes responsibility for all North American customer support for Domo Broadcast System solutions, supplying its broadcast clients with its renowned five-day support turnaround from its Carlisle, Pennsylvania facility.

“We're pleased to offer the entire Domo Broadcast Systems portfolio to the North American market, with complete after-sales service and support performed in our Carlisle, PA. facility,” says Jeff Winemiller, founder and CEO of Wave Central. “We've had a long-standing relationship with the Domo team. By offering their world class products along with ours, we are providing the best RF solutions to our customers, regardless of their unique requirements.

Wave Central and Domo Broadcast Systems will both be exhibiting at NAB 2022 in Las Vegas from April 23‒27, 2022.

Wave Central will be showcasing the DBS Sapphire family of encoders and decoders at booth C1317, and Domo Broadcast Systems will be launching the new game-changing Onyx family of encoders and decoders at booth W7822.