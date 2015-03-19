Documentary Cinematographer Pieter de Vries to Host Master Classes at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS – Documentary cinematographer Pieter de Vries and Miller Camera Support, an Australian-based manufacturer of camera support tools, are teaming up to offer a series of free master classes on cinematography during the 2015 NAB Show. Miller design engineer, Michael Abelev, will also lead some presentations.

Running from Monday, April 13, to Thursday, April 16, de Vries will lead four sessions, each lasting 30 minutes. Abelev will hold sessions following de Vries’ focusing on the technical aspects of documentary cinematography.

Here is the schedule for the sessions:

Pre-Shoot Preparation and Avoiding Common Shooting Mistakes

Monday, April 13, 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, April 14, 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, April 15, 9:30 a.m.

Thursday, April 16, 9:30 a.m.

Miller’s Advice on Specs and How to Choose the Right Tripod System

Monday, April 13, 12 p.m.

Tuesday, April 14, 9:30 a.m. & 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 15, 9:30 a.m. & 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 16, 9:30 a.m.

Finding Good Angels in a Bad Location

Monday, April 13, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, April 14, 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 15, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 16, 10:30 a.m.

Following Movement – Handheld on the Tripod

Monday, April 13, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, April 14, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, April 15, 2 p.m.

Selective Focus: Large and Small-Sensor Cameras

Monday, April 13, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 14, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, April15, 4 p.m.

All sessions are free, but seating is limited. The sessions will take place at the Miller Camera Support booth, C9520.