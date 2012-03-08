DNF Controls Brings On Two Sales Heads



SYLMAR, Calif.: DNF Controls has named two new members of their sales team, expanding efforts on both ends of the U.S.



Fred Scott Jr. is the company’s director of sales and business development, and will support DNF customers east of the Mississippi River. His background is in engineering for video and fiber-optic transmission and his approximately 20 years of service includes numerous executive leadership positions.



Scott holds a Bachelor of Science in engineering technology from New York Institute of Technology and working towards a master's degree in communication engineering at Polytechnic Institute of New York.



Tom Weems, the second new hire, will act as DNF’s Western regional sales manager/engineer. He will oversee sales management including rep/dealer account sales and OEM/Systems Integrators' activities. His experience spans numerous industries including broadcast engineering/management, telecommunications, broadcast, electronic equipment and manufacturing.



Weems holds a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering technology from Almeda University. He is an SBE Senior Member, an SBE Certified Professional Broadcast Engineer and has served two terms on the SBE board of directors.





