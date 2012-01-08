DNF Controls Announces New On-Set Playback Control Application for Live Productions



SYLMAR, CALIF.—DNF Controls has introduced the “On-Set Playback Control Application,” built on the DNF’s Flex Control Network, a modular platform of professional IP-based machine controllers. The On-Set Playback Control Application is a specific combination of Flex Control equipment that allows a single technical director (TD) to operate simultaneous and timed events for on-set displays and transitions at the touch of a button, without the need for a back-up TD or complex custom programming. The new application was developed specifically for managing on-set displays during live productions—especially non-linear productions or breaking news—in which a second "TD assist" might be required and/or talent interacts with video and graphics.



The On-Set Playback Control Application eliminates the need for a second operator and additional equipment. The application provides simple, push-button random access to clips and graphics for non-scripted events while controlling up to 24 different machines and allowing talent to interact with sophisticated on-set transitions.





"The advent of HD and flat-panel displays has brought more images to the set, adding another layer of complexity to the playout a technical director has to manage," said Dan Fogel, CTO of DNF Controls. "This application is highly targeted at efficient workflow and relieving the burden on the TD so that quality remains high consistently without the expense of extra personnel. Now a single TD can control everything the audience will see in real time without imposing impossible-to-synchronize button pushes."



The On-Set Playback Control Application consists of a CP20 event-based, cue-marking, VTR-style control panel and up to six DC20 device controllers, depending on the number of channels or devices to be controlled. The result is an integrated, standalone tactile, sophisticated, cost-effective backup and manual playout control system always at hand.



DNF’s The Flex Control platform consists of device controllers with 25 drivers and interface solutions that combine with a full range of control panels to create applications for solving complex control problems while using existing IP infrastructure as the backbone.