DMC Selects Net Insight for IP Distribution Network

STOCKHOLM—Net Insight has been tapped by Digital Media Centre to build it a new primary IP distribution network.

The new network will enable migration of signal distribution from satellite to fiber for DMC’s services to deliver TV channels and content to cable, IPTV and OTT service providers. Each year, DMC services provide the origination of more than 100 TV channels and the provision of 50,000 on-demand TV assets to operators.

Net Insight is a provider of live, interactive and on-demand media transport technology based in Stockholm.