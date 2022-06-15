DJI Launches New Pro Gear

LOS ANGELES—DJI has announced several new products, including the company’s first independent wireless video solution and the new DJI RS 3 and DJI RS 3 Pro camera stabilizers.

“The needs and requirements of the content community are extremely important to us,” said Paul Pan, senior product line manager at DJI. “Ever since the introduction of the first Ronin back in 2014, we’ve continually gained feedback from industry professionals on how we can enhance our products to cater to their evolving needs. Implementing this feedback, we’ve optimized the design, stabilization, and gimbal control to create next-generation, highly effective, and reliable stabilizers designed for unparalleled efficiency. Furthermore, we don’t just stop at stabilization. We understand the importance of video transmission and the various pain points faced in large, complex venues. Whether it’s dealing with range, lagging images, or lost signals, the new DJI Transmission addresses these issues and offers an incredible 20,000-foot on-ground transmission distance.”

The new DJI RS 3 incorporates a range of new features to get filmmakers up and running as quickly as possible, the company said. By simply turning on the gimbal, the automated axis locks release and unfold the gimbal, allowing the operator to get started in seconds. Tapping the power button once will send the device into sleep mode, which makes powering on the device, stowing it away, and relocating much faster.

Weighing in at just under 1.3 kg[1] (2.8 lbs.), RS 3 can easily be held in one hand, while its just under 3kg (6.6lbs) tested payload capacity is more than enough to support the majority of mainstream devices.

It also features a brand-new battery grip providing up to 12 hours of battery life.

For users with higher demands, RS 3 Pro is an even more professional version offering a full suite of features as a versatile camera platform, the company said.

Arms constructed from one uncut piece of carbon fiber, makes RS 3 Pro lighter and stronger than the jointed carbon fiber material used on previous stabilizers, the company reported.

They have also been extended to allow for more balancing space for commonly used professional cameras like the Sony FX6, Canon C70, and RED Komodo, and the structure has been optimized to keep its weight at 1.5kg1 (3.3lbs) with an impressive 4.5kg (10lbs) tested payload capability.

The stabilizer also has the automated axis locks, Bluetooth Shutter Button, 1.8-inch OLED touchscreen, and gimbal mode switch of RS 3.

While manual lenses can bring focusing challenges for solo shooters involved in professional projects. RS 3 Pro carries Ronin 4D’s advanced LiDAR focusing technology to create the new DJI LiDAR Range Finder (RS) which is capable of projecting 43,200 ranging points within a 14-meter indoor area.

A next-generation focus motor provides torque three times stronger with one-step mounting, enabling autofocus on manual lenses with no need for repetitive calibration.

The LiDAR Range Finder also carries a DJI-developed chip identical to the one used in Ronin 4D and a built-in 30mm camera, boosting the computing power of ActiveTrack by more than 60 times, creating ActiveTrack Pro. With target identification and tracking more sensitive and accurate than ever before, RS 3 Pro will enable professional cameras to maintain a steady, clear shot in even more dynamic scenarios.

With its dual RSA/NATO port and battery port, RS 3 Pro can connect to various accessories such as the new Briefcase Handle, Twist Grip Dual Handle, and Tethered Control Handle, opening up a variety of shooting options.

The DJI RS SDK protocol enables third-party manufacturers and individual developers to create customized shooting solutions for RS 3 Pro to build an even richer ecosystem with more developers, the company added.

DJI Transmission, which is DJI’s first independent wireless video solution, was developed on the heels of Ronin 4D’s advanced video transmission technology. The system combines reception, monitoring, control, and recording into one solution.

O3 Pro transmission technology enables the transmission system to offer an incredible 20,000-foot on-ground transmission distance with end-to-end ultra-low latency, a massive upgrade from traditional Wi-Fi transmission. Video is transmitted in 1080p/60fps and provides live audio monitoring at 16-bit 48 kHz, offering crews an excellent remote visual and audio monitoring experience.

To cope with the demands of complicated signal and structural environments, a DFS band has been added on top of the traditional 2.4 GHz and 5.8 GHz settings, offering up to 23 channel options that provide crews with more compliant and interference-free transmission channels.

A built-in frequency sweeper automatically scans the current electromagnetic environment for the best wireless channel, instantly switching channels when needed.

DJI’s 7-inch, 1500-nit High-Bright Remote Monitor includes an integrated receiver, eliminating the need for video cables running into a monitor. The device supports one transmitter with multiple receivers, as well as two transmission modes to address different transmission needs. In Control mode, monitoring can be carried out from two receivers at the same time, while the gimbal and camera can also be controlled remotely.

For a large crew with various units such as lighting, art department, and props, Broadcast mode can also be enabled on top of Control mode, which will allow an unlimited number of receivers and elevate shooting efficiency to a new level.

On large sets like reality shows, DJI Transmission can work simultaneously with ten or more transmitters sending signals to transmit to ten devices, creating a completely synchronized experience that is hard to achieve with traditional transmission.

DJI Transmission is also a comprehensive control system. When used with RS 3 Pro, it can work as a gimbal and camera controller, unlocking more functions and fully integrating the ground-based Ronin ecosystem.

The High-Bright Remote Monitor has a built-in gyroscopic sensor that acts as a standalone motion controller for RS 3 Pro. And when combined with the Ronin 4D Hand Grips, the operator of an RS 3 Pro stabilizer can control the gimbal, focus, exposure, and start/stop a recording with both hands.

Expanding on the Ronin ecosystem, DJI Transmission works seamlessly with DJI Master Wheel and Force Pro, giving operators a variety of ways to control camera movement in the whatever way the shot demands.

DJI also announced that in August this year, Ronin 4D will support the Apple ProRes 4444 XQ codec, which is the highest-quality version of Apple ProRes for 4:4:4:4 image sources.

For these users, DJI is also introducing the Zenmuse X9 Extension Cable. With this addition, the Zenmuse X9 gimbal camera can be used separately from the body of Ronin 4D, helping cinematographers navigate more complex and diverse scenes while reducing approximately 80% of the weight they need to carry around, allowing for a more versatile and flexible filming experience.

In addition, DJI has joined the L-Mount Alliance and has partnered with Leica to introduce the exclusive Zenmuse X9 L-Mount Unit, enabling Ronin 4D users to fit Leica, Panasonic, and Sigma L-Mount lenses onto their cameras.

DJI RS 3 will be available for $549 and includes one Gimbal, BG21 Grip, USB-C Charging Cable, Lens-Fastening Support, Extended Grip/Tripod (Plastic), Quick-Release Plates, Multi-Camera Control Cable, and Screw Kit.

The DJI RS 3 Combo retails for $719 and additionally includes one Briefcase Handle, Focus Motor (2022), Focus Motor Rod Kit, Focus Gear Strip, a second Multi-Camera Control Cable, and one Carrying Case. Full details can be found at www.dji.com/rs-3

The standalone DJI RS 3 Pro retails for $869 and includes one Gimbal, BG30 Grip, USB-C Charging Cable, Lens-Fastening Support (Extended), Extended Grip/Tripod (Metal), Quick-Release Plates, Briefcase Handle, Multi-Camera Control Cable, Screw Kit, and Carrying Case.

The DJI RS 3 Pro Combo retails for $1099 and additionally includes one Extended Quick Release Plate, Phone Holder, Focus Motor (2022), Focus Motor Rod Kit, Focus Gear Strip, Ronin Image Transmitter (previously known as the DJI RavenEye Image Transmission System), two Hook-and-Loop Straps, and additional cables.

The DJI Transmission Combo retails for $2499 and includes one DJI Video Transmitter, DJI High-Bright Remote Monitor, Remote Monitor Hood, Installation Toolkit, Protector Case, two WB37 Intelligent Batteries, one WB37 Battery Charging Hub, as well as various cables and battery adapters.

The independent Video Transmitter and High-Bright Remote Monitor will also be available for separate purchase and retail for $1099 and $1699, respectively.