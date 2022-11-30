Disney Pays $900M for MLB's Stake in BAMTech

LOS ANGELES—The Walt Disney Company has paid $900 million to buy out Major League Baseball's 15% stake in BAMTech, the streaming technology services operation that is used by Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN.

The deal for the MLB stake, which gives Disney 100% ownership, was revealed in a 10K filing with the SEC (opens in new tab). That filing reported that in November 2022, the company purchased MLB’s 15% interest for $900 million.

MLB created the precursor to BAMTech in 2000 and Disney invested $1 billion in the company in 2016. It has since been increasing its ownership in the streaming technology services operation and now has 100% control.