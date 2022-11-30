Disney Pays $900M for MLB's Stake in BAMTech
The deal gives Disney full ownership of the streaming technology services operation used by its DTC streaming services
LOS ANGELES—The Walt Disney Company has paid $900 million to buy out Major League Baseball's 15% stake in BAMTech, the streaming technology services operation that is used by Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN.
The deal for the MLB stake, which gives Disney 100% ownership, was revealed in a 10K filing with the SEC (opens in new tab). That filing reported that in November 2022, the company purchased MLB’s 15% interest for $900 million.
MLB created the precursor to BAMTech in 2000 and Disney invested $1 billion in the company in 2016. It has since been increasing its ownership in the streaming technology services operation and now has 100% control.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.