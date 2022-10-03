Disney Networks, Stations Blacked Out on Dish, Sling TV

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—On Oct. 1, ESPN, ABC-owned local stations in eight markets, FX, Disney channel and other Disney owned services went dark on the Dish and Sling TV services after Disney and Dish were unable to come to terms on a new carriage deal.

In announcing the blackout, Dish complained that Disney had declined Dish's offer for a contract extension, walked away from the negotiation table and refused to keep its programming accessible for millions of Dish and Sling customers across the United States. Dish also claimed that Disney had demanded nearly a billion dollar increase.

ABC owned stations impacted by Disney’s blackout include: Chicago, IL (WLS), Fresno, CA (KFSN), Houston, TX (KTRK), Los Angeles, CA (KABC), New York, NY (WABC), Philadelphia, PA (WPVI), Raleigh, NC (WTVD) and San Francisco, CA (KGO), Dish said.

“Disney has exploited its market position to increase fees without regard for the public viewing experience,” said Brian Neylon, executive vice president and group president, Dish TV. “Clearly, Disney insists on prioritizing greed above American viewers, especially sports fans and families with children who watch their content.”