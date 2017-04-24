Disney | ABC Signs 160 Stations to OTT Service

BURBANK, CALIF.—More than 160 ABC affiliate stations have signed on for Disney | ABC Television Group’s OTT Clearinghouse initiative. Now that these stations are involved in the initiative, the affiliate stations are able to opt into pre-negotiated agreements for digital distribution of their live, linear feeds, as well as opportunities for local VOD distribution.

Among the distribution services that the stations are now eligible to opt in to are DirecTV, PlayStation Vue, YouTube TV and/or CenturyLink. Through these services, fans will be able to watch current episodes of ABC programming on-demand. Subscribers to ABC’s participating pay-TV service can watch episodes the next day, while those in ABC Owned Station and Hearst Television markets can watch a live 24-hour feed.

Disney | ABC reports that with the participation of these newly signed stations—as well as the ABC Owned stations and digital distribution services—ABC’s TV Everywhere and OTT footprint is now offering live programming through the ABC app, MVPDs and OTT access points in 90 percent of U.S. TV households.