Dish Unveils Portable Satellite HDTV Antennas

Pathway X1



ENGLEWOOD, COLO.— Dish has introduced two new lightweight antennas intended to deliver an HDTV outdoors. The Pathway X1 and X2 for Dish are two portable satellite HD TV antennas that deliver entertainment on televisions while away from home.



Consumers can choose to receive Dish’s programming on a monthly basis with no minimum term commitment. While a Dish home satellite subscription is not required, existing Dish customers can simply add a Pathway system to their current account for only $7 per month.



Dish says Pathway X1 is the smallest portable satellite HD TV antenna currently available, while the Pathway X2 offers the ability to watch different HD channels on two TVs simultaneously.



Both devices provide access to every HD English channel available to residential subscribers, as well as SiriusXM music channels within the America’s Top 120 package or higher. The lightweight antennas include automatic self-pointing satellite acquisition technology that allows customers to setup and view live HD television in less than 15 minutes.



The Pathway X1 and X2 Antennas are manufactured by Winegard and are compatible with Dish’s Solo HD receivers (models 411, ViP 211, ViP 211k and ViP 211z),which provide power to the antenna.



The products are available at Dish distributors and select national retailers, including Amazon and Camping World Supercenters.