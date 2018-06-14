DISH To Offer World Cup Coverage In 4K HDR

ENGELWOOD, Colo. — DISH plans to present nearly every FIFA World Cup match in 4K HDR to subscribers with a Hopper 3 and a 4K UHD television with HDR support.

World Cup 4K UHD coverage, starting June 14, is available on DISH Channel 540. DISH is also offering the DISH Soccer Zone app, which enables fans to find, watch and record all 64 World Cup matches. The apps allows users to pick their favorite teams, view team scores and stats and keep tabs on the schedule via a bracket that is updated in real time. The app is available on internet-connected Hoppers, including Hopper Duo, Joey (all models) and Wally set top boxes.

DISH also announced that every match will be available to subscribers via the Fox Sports app.

