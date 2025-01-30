Dish Network Deploys ThinkAnalytics’s Content Discovery Platform

LONDON & LOS ANGELES—ThinkAnalytics has announced that Dish Network has selected the Think360 content discovery platform, along with ThinkContentExplorer to streamline its editorial operations, speed up deployments of new services and boost viewer engagement.

"In today’s competitive marketplace, having the most advanced tools to deliver a great user experience is crucial,” explained Seth Van Sickel, senior vice president of product and operations at Dish, said,ThinkAnalytics’ solutions will not only enhance our operations but also provide us with actionable insights through the ThinkContentExplorer, driving better decision-making.”

Using Think360’s advanced AI, intelligent search and a robust dataset enriched with ThinkAnalytics 40,000 metadata video tags, Dish reported that it will be able to use the Think360 platform to automate the tagging of its content, making it more searchable, more easily curated and provide better, more personalized content recommendations for subscribers. ThinkAnalytics’ proprietary AI will also be integrated into search, voice search discovery and personalized recommendations across millions of viewers on Dish, Sling TV and Dish Anywhere services - both satellite and OTT platforms.

With its ability to quickly identify viewing trends and relevant content, ThinkAnalytics will also help Dish more efficiently and continually refresh its offerings. Operational teams at Dish will utilize the ThinkInsight dashboard to better analyze the business and improve the customer experience, the companies said.

"We are excited to partner with Dish to enhance the overall viewing experience, making content engagement easier, more rewarding and boosting brand loyalty,” explained Greg Riker, senior vice president at ThinkAnalytics. “Our solutions empower content editors and curators to maximize the value of their content investments, quickly and efficiently."