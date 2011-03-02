DISH Premieres Oprah Winfrey Network in HD



Starting tomorrow, certain DISH Network subscribers will have access to the Oprah Winfrey Network in HD.



Introduced earlier this year in standard definition, OWN is available to customers with the America's Top 200 programming package or above.



Programming includes "Oprah Presents Master Class," "Season 25: Oprah Behind The Scenes," "The Gayle King Show" and "Our America with Lisa Ling" as well as popular movies such as "Precious" and the original documentary "Becoming Chaz" with Chaz Bono.



OWN is also producing four original two-hour documentaries with Julia Roberts, Forest Whitaker, Gabriel Byrne and Mariel Hemingway. Programming schedules are available online.



