DISH Network Celebrates 3D Rollout



DISH Network LLC recently announced the availability of 3D programming through DISH Cinema On Demand. Titles ready to order include "Cats and Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore," "The Last Airbender," "A Christmas Carol" and "Step Up 3D."



"DISH Network is giving customers the ability to experience the power of 3D from home with a variety of popular movies available on DISH Cinema," said Dave Shull, DISH Network’s senior vice president of programming. "Our customers expect engaging video experiences, and we look forward to bringing them additional 3D titles as we expand our DISH Cinema platform."



Between now and December 31st, DISH customers who order qualifying titles are automatically entered into the "Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes.” Prizes include a 46-inch Sony LED 3DTV among others.



Required equipment to view the new 3D DISH programming includes a 3D television set, compatible 3D glasses and a DISH Network ViP 922 HD DVR. Titles are available in 1080p resolution and prices range from $5.99-$7.99 each.



